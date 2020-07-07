Acreage Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:ACRGF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Acreage Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:ACRGF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.55.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACRGF. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Acreage in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Acreage from $7.00 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on Acreage from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th.

OTCMKTS:ACRGF traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.51. The stock had a trading volume of 115,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,436. Acreage has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $15.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.94 and a 200 day moving average of $3.75.

Acreage Holdings, Inc engages in owning and operating cannabis licenses and assets in the U.S. with respect to the number of states with cannabis related licenses. It focuses on the cultivation, processing, and distribution operations. The company was founded by Kevin P. Murphy on July 12, 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

