ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADMA. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in ADMA Biologics during the fourth quarter worth about $353,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in ADMA Biologics by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 843,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 146,962 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in ADMA Biologics by 3,164.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 144,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 139,722 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 533,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 86,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 302.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 11,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADMA traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,962,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,563,673. ADMA Biologics has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 11.90 and a quick ratio of 8.14. The company has a market capitalization of $249.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.24.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $10.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 151.18% and a negative return on equity of 105.97%. On average, equities analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

