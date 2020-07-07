Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Receives $2.30 Average PT from Brokerages

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.30.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price target (up from $1.50) on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Advantage Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a report on Friday, May 8th. TD Securities increased their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

Shares of AAVVF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.31. The stock had a trading volume of 28,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $234.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.50. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $2.23.

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $49.04 million for the quarter. Advantage Oil & Gas had a positive return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 116.35%.

Advantage Oil & Gas Company Profile

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

