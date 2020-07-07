AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DWMC) Shares Down 0.4%

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DWMC) shares were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.91 and last traded at $20.91, approximately 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.40 and a 200-day moving average of $20.58.

