AIT Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:AITB) Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of AIT Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:AITB) were up 3.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.20 and last traded at $7.07, approximately 361,171 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 1,758% from the average daily volume of 19,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.81.

The firm has a market cap of $72.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of -0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.64.

AIT Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AITB)

AIT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.

