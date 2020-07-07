American Customer Satisfaction ETF (BATS:ACSI) Shares Up 1.6%

American Customer Satisfaction ETF (BATS:ACSI)’s stock price shot up 1.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.39 and last traded at $34.39, 500 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at $33.85.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in American Customer Satisfaction ETF by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 3,762 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in American Customer Satisfaction ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of American Customer Satisfaction ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 30,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

