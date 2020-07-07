Analysts Anticipate Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $60,000.00

Equities analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) will announce sales of $60,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30,000.00 and the highest is $100,000.00. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $30,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $170,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $100,000.00 to $300,000.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $57.77 million, with estimates ranging from $9.22 million to $95.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 43,965.98% and a negative return on equity of 40.66%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million.

AUPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.11.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 152,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $733,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $370,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. 52.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AUPH traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.48. 891,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,445,848. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.30. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $21.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 21.01 and a current ratio of 21.01.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.