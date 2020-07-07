Analysts Anticipate Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) to Post -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) will announce ($0.19) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.22). Fennec Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to $3.24. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fennec Pharmaceuticals.

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FENC shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:FENC traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.22. 230,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,710. The company has a market cap of $208.46 million, a P/E ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 0.25. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $9.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.93.

In related news, major shareholder Spa Essetifin purchased 768,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $4,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 45.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $874,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 20.4% during the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 42,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,148 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Kam Lawrence acquired a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $5,417,000. 40.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

Further Reading: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fennec Pharmaceuticals (FENC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.