Analysts Anticipate Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $166.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) to report sales of $166.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Glu Mobile’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $165.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $170.00 million. Glu Mobile posted sales of $101.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 63.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Glu Mobile will report full-year sales of $531.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $507.50 million to $586.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $571.56 million, with estimates ranging from $521.80 million to $620.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Glu Mobile.

Get Glu Mobile alerts:

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $107.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.75 million. Glu Mobile had a positive return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GLUU. Stephens downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Glu Mobile in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Glu Mobile in a report on Friday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glu Mobile presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.21.

In other Glu Mobile news, VP Scott Leichtner sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $554,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 271,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,509,029.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 28,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $287,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 105,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 567,625 shares of company stock worth $5,621,613. 7.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Glu Mobile in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Glu Mobile in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Glu Mobile during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 546.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 42.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

GLUU traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.67. The stock had a trading volume of 5,477,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,261,979. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 161.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.85. Glu Mobile has a 12 month low of $3.98 and a 12 month high of $10.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.41.

About Glu Mobile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Glu Mobile (GLUU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Glu Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glu Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.