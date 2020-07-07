Analysts Anticipate Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) to Announce $0.31 EPS

Equities analysts expect Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) to report earnings per share of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Green Dot’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.07. Green Dot posted earnings of $0.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full-year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Green Dot.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $362.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.12 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GDOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Green Dot from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Green Dot from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Green Dot from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Sunday, June 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Green Dot has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.69.

In other news, insider Jason Bibelheimer sold 12,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $512,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert Strub sold 4,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $115,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 101,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,538,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 40,250 shares of company stock worth $1,451,655 and sold 46,643 shares worth $2,068,117. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 9.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 4,039 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,629,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,379,000 after purchasing an additional 79,111 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 20.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot during the first quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 618.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 939,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,847,000 after purchasing an additional 808,466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDOT traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.19. 850,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,001,211. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Green Dot has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $52.13.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

