Analysts Expect Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $101.03 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) will report sales of $101.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Cyberark Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $103.00 million and the lowest is $99.90 million. Cyberark Software reported sales of $100.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cyberark Software will report full-year sales of $455.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $437.66 million to $473.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $538.15 million, with estimates ranging from $510.01 million to $590.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cyberark Software.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $106.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.69 million. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 11.64%.

CYBR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Cyberark Software in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cyberark Software in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Cyberark Software from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Cyberark Software from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Cyberark Software from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR traded up $3.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $106.92. 581,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,931. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.00, a PEG ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 6.25 and a current ratio of 6.25. Cyberark Software has a one year low of $69.50 and a one year high of $148.74.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYBR. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 196.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,931,000 after purchasing an additional 94,307 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Cyberark Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $471,000. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 12,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 285,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,327,000 after purchasing an additional 14,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

About Cyberark Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

