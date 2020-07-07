Analysts Expect Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) to Announce $2.60 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) will report $2.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.69 and the lowest is $2.53. Tractor Supply posted earnings of $1.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full-year earnings of $5.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $6.05. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.93 to $6.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tractor Supply.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 38.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.88.

NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $1.31 on Monday, reaching $133.76. The stock had a trading volume of 588,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,838. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.63 and a 200 day moving average of $99.49. The stock has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.03. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $63.89 and a 12-month high of $134.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.91%.

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Gregory A. Sandfort sold 200,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $21,009,765.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,947 shares in the company, valued at $12,489,435. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $807,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,186,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 280,138 shares of company stock worth $29,705,277. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 46.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 79,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,435,000 after purchasing an additional 25,290 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Fulton Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Thomasville National Bank bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

