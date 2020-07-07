Analysts Set Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) PT at $108.88

Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $111.57.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BAND shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ BAND traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $131.96. The stock had a trading volume of 284,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,807. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.27 and its 200-day moving average is $84.14. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -6,598.00 and a beta of 0.80. Bandwidth has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $137.60. The company has a quick ratio of 12.89, a current ratio of 12.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.29 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The business’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bandwidth will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bandwidth news, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $65,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,332 shares in the company, valued at $825,312.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 2,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total transaction of $201,627.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,497 shares in the company, valued at $354,048.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,027 shares of company stock worth $20,524,688 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 69.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 9.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 86,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 7,674 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 22.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,341,000 after purchasing an additional 48,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the first quarter worth $494,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

