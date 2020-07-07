Analysts Set Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Target Price at $7.38

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.38.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FSP. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Franklin Street Properties from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Franklin Street Properties from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet cut Franklin Street Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FSP traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $5.11. The stock had a trading volume of 337,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,263. Franklin Street Properties has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $8.97.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $62.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.99 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 530,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 9,239 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 493,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 64,500 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 293.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 20,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 14,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 5,035 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

