Analysts Set Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Target Price at $49.00

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IMUX shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Immunic in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immunic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Immunic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th.

Shares of IMUX stock traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.87. 632,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,724. Immunic has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $19.05. The company has a market cap of $184.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 3.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.15.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.17. Equities research analysts predict that Immunic will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Immunic stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) by 78.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.08% of Immunic worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme DHODH, which is in phase II clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis.

