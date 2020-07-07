Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

Several research firms have commented on ANDE. TheStreet cut shares of Andersons from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Andersons from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Andersons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Andersons stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.54. 151,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,049. The firm has a market cap of $445.47 million, a P/E ratio of -75.22 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.35. Andersons has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $28.82.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($1.06). The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter. Andersons had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 0.47%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Andersons will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.85%.

In other news, insider James J. Pirolli bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.39 per share, with a total value of $143,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,163.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Dowdle bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.39 per share, for a total transaction of $64,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,125.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 42,013 shares of company stock worth $549,662 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in shares of Andersons by 3.7% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,156,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,679,000 after acquiring an additional 41,148 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Andersons by 16.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,139,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,555,000 after acquiring an additional 162,429 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 531,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,443,000 after purchasing an additional 26,153 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 500,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,663,000 after purchasing an additional 33,964 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 500,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,654,000 after purchasing an additional 22,442 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

