Anfield Capital Diversified Alternatives ETF (BATS:DALT) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Anfield Capital Diversified Alternatives ETF (BATS:DALT)’s stock price dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.01 and last traded at $8.03, approximately 23,290 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $8.09.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.77.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Anfield Capital Diversified Alternatives ETF stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Anfield Capital Diversified Alternatives ETF (BATS:DALT) by 315,224.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,806 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Anfield Capital Diversified Alternatives ETF were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

