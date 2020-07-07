Angkor Gold (CVE:ANK) Stock Price Up 9.1%

Angkor Gold Corp (CVE:ANK) shot up 9.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, 34,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 75% from the average session volume of 136,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 million and a PE ratio of -4.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

About Angkor Gold (CVE:ANK)

Angkor Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mineral exploration company in Cambodia. The company explores for gold and base metals. It has five exploration licenses covering an area of 983 square kilometers in the Kingdom of Cambodia. The company holds interests in the Banlung, Oyadao, Oyadao South, Andong Meas, and Koan Nheak properties.

