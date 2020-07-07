Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.67.

APTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aptinyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Aptinyx in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Aptinyx in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APTX traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.73. The stock had a trading volume of 323,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,280. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.48. Aptinyx has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $5.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.40.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.91 million. Aptinyx had a negative return on equity of 47.99% and a negative net margin of 1,540.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aptinyx will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APTX. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aptinyx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. DCF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Aptinyx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Aptinyx by 248.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 219,450 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 186,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 102,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptinyx in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. 56.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

