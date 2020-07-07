ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABR. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th.

NYSE ABR traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,937,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,463,488. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.00 and a 200 day moving average of $10.37. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $15.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.87 million, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 18.74, a current ratio of 18.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.84). ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $88.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.70 million. On average, analysts predict that ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.86%. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH’s payout ratio is 88.24%.

In related news, Director Melvin F. Lazar acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 225,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,350,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABR. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH in the first quarter valued at $61,000. 34.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

