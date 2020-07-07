Ardea Resources (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) Shares Down 6.8%

Ardea Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) fell 6.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.20, 37,500 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 19% from the average session volume of 31,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.25.

About Ardea Resources (OTCMKTS:ARRRF)

Ardea Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for cobalt, nickel, scandium, gold, zinc, silver, and lead deposits. Its principal projects include the Kalgoorlie nickel project located in Kalgoorlie, Western Australia; and the Lewis Ponds project located in the Lachlan Fold Belt of New South Wales.

