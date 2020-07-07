Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO) to report ($0.42) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.44). Arlo Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.36) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.20). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.86). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Arlo Technologies.
Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $65.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.15 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.25% and a negative return on equity of 43.93%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 50.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,841 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 7.3% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,299,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,877,000 after purchasing an additional 361,680 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 6.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,293,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 145,402 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 8.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,071,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 83,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,015,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. 73.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ARLO stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.69. 478,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,267. The company has a market cap of $206.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.12. Arlo Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $5.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.79.
About Arlo Technologies
Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular network Internet connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile monitoring; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.
