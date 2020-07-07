Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO) to report ($0.42) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.44). Arlo Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.36) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.20). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.86). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Arlo Technologies.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $65.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.15 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.25% and a negative return on equity of 43.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 50.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,841 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 7.3% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,299,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,877,000 after purchasing an additional 361,680 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 6.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,293,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 145,402 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 8.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,071,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 83,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,015,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. 73.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARLO stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.69. 478,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,267. The company has a market cap of $206.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.12. Arlo Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $5.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.79.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular network Internet connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile monitoring; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

