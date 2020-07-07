Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC (LON:AML) Receives GBX 371.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC (LON:AML) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 345.60 ($4.25).

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Aston Martin Lagonda Global to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Thursday, June 11th. HSBC lowered Aston Martin Lagonda Global to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Thursday, May 14th.

In other news, insider Mark Wilson sold 216,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.34), for a total value of £60,756.64 ($74,768.20). Also, insider Amr Ali Abdallah AbouelSeoud sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 78 ($0.96), for a total value of £78,000 ($95,988.19). In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,642,996 shares of company stock worth $1,332,676,064.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock traded down GBX 2.54 ($0.03) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 47.20 ($0.58). 32,358,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,800,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $948.49 million and a PE ratio of -0.54. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,078.20 ($13.27). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 57.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 234.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.35, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It also engages in the sale of parts; and the provision of maintenance and accident repair services, as well as the restoration of older Aston Martin model cars.

