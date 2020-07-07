Aurora Market Cap Reaches $21.68 Million (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. One Aurora token can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges including Bitinka, CoinEgg, Indodax and Kucoin. Aurora has a market capitalization of $21.68 million and $1.28 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aurora has traded up 9.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00045399 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $465.92 or 0.05012875 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002781 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00017994 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00054234 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00031959 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Aurora Token Profile

Aurora (CRYPTO:AOA) is a token. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,330,148 tokens. Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Aurora

Aurora can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Indodax, Kucoin and Bitinka. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

