Avnet (NYSE:AVT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks raised Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Avnet in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Avnet from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Avnet from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Avnet in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:AVT traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.21. 1,699,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,056,403. Avnet has a one year low of $17.85 and a one year high of $46.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.84.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%.

In other Avnet news, SVP Maryann G. Miller sold 11,456 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $332,224.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at $5,122,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Avnet in the 1st quarter valued at $14,809,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avnet in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avnet during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

