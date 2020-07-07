Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) Receives $7.00 Average PT from Analysts

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup began coverage on Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSMX. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 85,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 35,523 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 176.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 103,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 66,415 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 818.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 394,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 351,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BSMX traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.69. 448,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,001. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $8.01.

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 14.92%. On average, analysts forecast that Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De

Banco Santander (México), SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Global Corporate Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

