BeatzCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $313,479.24 (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 6th. Over the last week, BeatzCoin has traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BeatzCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BeatzCoin has a total market capitalization of $313,479.24 and approximately $57.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002351 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000173 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000177 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BeatzCoin Profile

BeatzCoin is a token. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,535,001,802 tokens. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

BeatzCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

