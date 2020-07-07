Benton Resources (CVE:BEX) Shares Up 3.8%

Benton Resources Inc (CVE:BEX) shot up 3.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, 215,555 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 28% from the average session volume of 298,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 11.82 and a quick ratio of 10.00. The company has a market cap of $9.58 million and a PE ratio of -5.87.

About Benton Resources (CVE:BEX)

Benton Resources Inc, a development stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum group, and other base metals. It owns interest in the Saganaga Lake/Q9 property located to the west of Thunder Bay, Ontario; the Abernethy property located to the southwest of Kenora, Ontario; and the Cape Ray property located in southwestern Newfoundland.

