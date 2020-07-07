Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Receives $68.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.78.

BILL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Bill.com from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Bill.com from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. First Analysis began coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 150,560 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total transaction of $9,527,436.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,747,645.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 14,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total value of $1,192,240.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,297 shares in the company, valued at $4,027,812.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,842,676 shares of company stock worth $251,922,504 over the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Napier Park Global Capital US LP acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at $180,858,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 379.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,941,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118,667 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,696,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,222,000 after purchasing an additional 552,729 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at $79,107,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 620.6% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 767,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,244,000 after purchasing an additional 660,864 shares during the period. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bill.com stock traded down $1.51 on Monday, hitting $88.40. 879,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,172,782. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.76. Bill.com has a 52-week low of $23.61 and a 52-week high of $97.84.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 17.32% and a negative net margin of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $41.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.02 million. Bill.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

