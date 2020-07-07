Bitcoin SV (BSV) Trading Up 17.5% Over Last Week

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded up 20.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded up 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $3.44 billion and $2.12 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for approximately $186.67 or 0.02009855 BTC on exchanges including BigONE, Binance, SouthXchange and Upbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010755 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00175100 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00059833 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000760 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000190 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00112389 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,453,733 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode

Bitcoin SV can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, BX Thailand, Coinsuper, Coinbit, Bibox, ZB.COM, FCoin, Upbit, BigONE, MBAex, Bitfinex, CoinZest, YoBit, CoinEx, Altcoin Trader, SouthXchange, Bit-Z, Huobi, WazirX, Korbit, OKEx, Coinsquare, DragonEX, Gate.io, Bitbns, Trade Satoshi, Indodax, Binance, Hotbit, Kraken, Kucoin, OTCBTC, Bittrex, Koinex, Bitrue, IDAX, Bitkub, HitBTC, Poloniex, Cobinhood and Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

