Boston Carriers (OTCMKTS:BSTN) Trading Down 18.8%

Boston Carriers Inc (OTCMKTS:BSTN)’s stock price was down 18.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, approximately 30,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 324,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

Boston Carriers Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BSTN)

Boston Carriers, Inc, through its subsidiary, Poseidon Navigation Corp., owns and operates a dry bulk vessel that transport iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company was formerly known as Integrated Inpatient Solutions, Inc and changed its name to Boston Carriers, Inc in March 2016.

