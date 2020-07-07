BPOST SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

BPOST SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BPOSY shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BPOST SA/ADR in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Main First Bank raised BPOST SA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised BPOST SA/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Societe Generale cut BPOST SA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BPOST SA/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of BPOSY stock remained flat at $$6.62 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.93. BPOST SA/ADR has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $12.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.18.

BPOST SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. BPOST SA/ADR had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 4.00%. Sell-side analysts expect that BPOST SA/ADR will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

bpost SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services in Belgium and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Mail & Retail Solutions, and Parcels & Logistics. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

