Brokerages Anticipate Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $43.49 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) will post $43.49 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Caretrust REIT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $44.08 million and the lowest is $42.90 million. Caretrust REIT posted sales of $46.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Caretrust REIT will report full year sales of $174.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $172.50 million to $175.75 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $175.92 million, with estimates ranging from $175.64 million to $176.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Caretrust REIT.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.14). Caretrust REIT had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $44.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.20 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTRE. Raymond James upgraded Caretrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Caretrust REIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caretrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Caretrust REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.88.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Caretrust REIT by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Caretrust REIT by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 86,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caretrust REIT by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 33,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Caretrust REIT by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 277,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Caretrust REIT by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

CTRE stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.36. 546,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,047,097. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Caretrust REIT has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $24.64. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.53 and its 200-day moving average is $18.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. Caretrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

