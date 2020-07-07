Brokerages Anticipate Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:GLMD) to Post -$0.30 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:GLMD) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.30) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Galmed Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.10). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($1.32). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Galmed Pharmaceuticals.

Get Galmed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.08.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lowered shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.19.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 238.9% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 24,215 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 41,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 293.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 48,409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLMD stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $4.83. The stock had a trading volume of 16,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,518. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $7.38. The firm has a market cap of $101.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.04.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is completed ARREST Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.