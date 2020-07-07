Brokerages Anticipate Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) to Announce $0.31 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) to announce $0.31 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.27. Monroe Capital posted earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Monroe Capital.

Get Monroe Capital alerts:

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Monroe Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.94% and a negative net margin of 37.41%. The company had revenue of $15.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.35 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRCC. TheStreet lowered shares of Monroe Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Monroe Capital from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Monroe Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

MRCC stock traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $6.60. 150,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,875. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.17 million, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.90. Monroe Capital has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $12.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.15%. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is 70.42%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 20.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monroe Capital (MRCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.