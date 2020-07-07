Brokerages Expect First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.55 Million

Equities research analysts expect First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) to post sales of $16.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.20 million and the highest is $16.90 million. First Bank reported sales of $15.09 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Bank will report full year sales of $73.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $71.40 million to $75.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $74.30 million, with estimates ranging from $73.60 million to $75.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Bank.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 million. First Bank had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 6.97%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FRBA. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of First Bank in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of First Bank in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in First Bank by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in First Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in First Bank by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in First Bank by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 8,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in First Bank by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. 47.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FRBA stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $6.64. The stock had a trading volume of 50,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,386. First Bank has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $11.80. The firm has a market cap of $124.57 million, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.59.

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

