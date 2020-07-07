Brokerages Expect Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) Will Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) will report $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.84. Gaming and Leisure Properties posted earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.40). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 34.35%. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura Securities raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $33.00 to $32.41 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.64.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 74,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 395,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,962,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 248,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,883,000 after purchasing an additional 27,644 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 97,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 23,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 165,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,135,000 after purchasing an additional 40,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

GLPI stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.54. The stock had a trading volume of 890,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,217,204. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $49.99. The company has a quick ratio of 9.92, a current ratio of 9.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 13.95%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

