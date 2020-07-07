Brokerages Expect Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to Announce -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) will post ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is $0.08. Golar LNG posted earnings per share of ($0.62) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.21. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $2.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Golar LNG.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $117.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.58 million. Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 60.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.77%.

A number of research firms recently commented on GLNG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLNG traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,068,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,231. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Golar LNG has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $18.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Golar LNG during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Golar LNG by 271.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,227 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Golar LNG by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Golar LNG by 19.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,199 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Golar LNG by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.43% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golar LNG (GLNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.