Brokerages Expect Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $918.94 Million

Equities analysts expect Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) to report sales of $918.94 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hertz Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $829.58 million. Hertz Global reported sales of $2.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hertz Global will report full-year sales of $6.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.04 billion to $6.95 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $7.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.60 billion to $8.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hertz Global.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The transportation company reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Hertz Global had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.99) earnings per share.

HTZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hertz Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Hertz Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hertz Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hertz Global from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Hertz Global in a report on Monday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hertz Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

NYSE HTZ traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.46. 14,691,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,650,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.81, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.88. Hertz Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $20.85.

In other Hertz Global news, Director Vincent J. Intrieri sold 18,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $79,472.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,549.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 55,342,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total value of $39,846,318.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,414,173 shares of company stock valued at $39,981,724. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Hertz Global by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hertz Global by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Hertz Global by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 163,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in Hertz Global by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 13,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Hertz Global by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares during the period.

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

