Brokerages Expect Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Will Announce Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) will post $1.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Intuit’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.93. Intuit posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,433.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Intuit will report full-year earnings of $7.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.98 to $7.47. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $8.48. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Intuit.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($0.11). Intuit had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.55 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. Cfra lowered shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “” rating and set a $320.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.00.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $4.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $309.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,162,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.99. Intuit has a 12 month low of $187.68 and a 12 month high of $314.14. The firm has a market cap of $79.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.08, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.99%.

In related news, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 18,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.09, for a total value of $5,167,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,717,618.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total transaction of $98,100.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 220 shares in the company, valued at $64,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTU. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 50.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 958.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

