Brokerages Expect PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.53 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) will post sales of $3.53 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for PBF Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.19 billion and the lowest is $1.30 billion. PBF Energy posted sales of $6.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PBF Energy will report full-year sales of $16.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.49 billion to $24.53 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $21.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.49 billion to $26.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover PBF Energy.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.10). PBF Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PBF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PBF Energy from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Tudor Pickering lowered PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Monday, April 20th. Scotiabank downgraded PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PBF Energy from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBF. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in PBF Energy in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 53.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 765.1% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PBF traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.37. 8,378,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,196,679. PBF Energy has a 52-week low of $5.19 and a 52-week high of $34.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.47.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

