Brokerages Set CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) Price Target at $1.75

Shares of CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) have earned an average rating of “Sell” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.75.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CCLP shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of CSI Compressco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CSI Compressco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of CSI Compressco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CSI Compressco stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,832 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.06% of CSI Compressco at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCLP traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.72. 65,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,794. The firm has a market cap of $33.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.95. CSI Compressco has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $3.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.25.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. CSI Compressco had a negative net margin of 4.78% and a negative return on equity of 31.46%. The company had revenue of $90.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.03 million. On average, analysts predict that CSI Compressco will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

About CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage applications in the United States and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed compressor packages, and compressor package parts and components, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration.

