Brokerages Set Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV) Price Target at $10.00

Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Telefonica Brasil from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised Telefonica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. HSBC raised Telefonica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Telefonica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Telefonica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th.

Get Telefonica Brasil alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIV. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Telefonica Brasil during the first quarter worth $136,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Telefonica Brasil during the first quarter worth $138,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Telefonica Brasil during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Telefonica Brasil during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Telefonica Brasil stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $9.07. The stock had a trading volume of 963,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,817. Telefonica Brasil has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $14.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.72.

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Telefonica Brasil had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Telefonica Brasil will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Telefonica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.