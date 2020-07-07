Brokerages Set United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) Price Target at $46.00

United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on USM. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of United States Cellular in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th.

Shares of NYSE:USM traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.88. 102,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,616. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.60. United States Cellular has a 1-year low of $23.91 and a 1-year high of $49.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.31. United States Cellular had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $963.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United States Cellular will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

In other United States Cellular news, CEO Kenneth R. Meyers sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total transaction of $1,366,800.00. Also, EVP Michael Irizarry sold 12,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total transaction of $417,961.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,422.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 127,773 shares of company stock valued at $4,290,446. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 983,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,625,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in United States Cellular by 0.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 695,708 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $20,379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in United States Cellular in the first quarter valued at about $8,763,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in United States Cellular in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,018,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in United States Cellular by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 237,324 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after acquiring an additional 11,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.35% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

