Cantex Mine Development (CVE:CD) Trading 4.2% Higher

Shares of Cantex Mine Development Corp. (CVE:CD) traded up 4.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.00 and last traded at C$1.00, 31,693 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 58% from the average session volume of 75,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.96.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 18.64 and a current ratio of 18.71. The firm has a market cap of $34.09 million and a PE ratio of -2.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.78.

About Cantex Mine Development (CVE:CD)

Cantex Mine Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the Republic of Yemen, and the United States. The company explores for gold, nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, palladium, and rhodium deposits. Its primary project is located in the northwestern part of the Republic of Yemen, where it owns exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 1,583 square kilometers.

Featured Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Cantex Mine Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantex Mine Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.