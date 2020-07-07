CARREFOUR SA/S (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CARREFOUR SA/S (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.50.

CRRFY has been the subject of a number of research reports. AlphaValue downgraded CARREFOUR SA/S to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded CARREFOUR SA/S from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CARREFOUR SA/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CARREFOUR SA/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CARREFOUR SA/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

OTCMKTS:CRRFY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.09. The stock had a trading volume of 78,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,945. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.56. CARREFOUR SA/S has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $4.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, China, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

