Catex Token (CATT) Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. One Catex Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Catex Token has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. Catex Token has a total market capitalization of $120,961.59 and $66.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00045399 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $465.92 or 0.05012875 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002781 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00017994 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00054234 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00031959 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001936 BTC.

CATT is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,281,915,488 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,234,341 tokens. The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Catex Token’s official website is www.catex.io . Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Catex Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Catex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Catex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

