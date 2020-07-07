CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $419.40 Million

Brokerages expect that CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) will report sales of $419.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CDK Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $404.59 million and the highest estimate coming in at $430.00 million. CDK Global posted sales of $488.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full-year sales of $1.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CDK Global.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 59.38% and a net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $516.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. CDK Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on CDK Global from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised CDK Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub cut CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine raised CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

In other CDK Global news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 3,407 shares of CDK Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $137,642.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,742.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDK. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,921,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,895,000. International Value Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. International Value Advisers LLC now owns 1,772,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,238,000 after purchasing an additional 766,636 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,325,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,545,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,493,000 after purchasing an additional 602,205 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDK stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.76. 614,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,416. CDK Global has a 1-year low of $29.12 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 835.37 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.11%.

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

