Ceapro (CVE:CZO) Trading Up 5.8%

Ceapro Inc (CVE:CZO)’s share price was up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.55, approximately 48,616 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 70,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.34. The stock has a market cap of $21.65 million and a P/E ratio of 68.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.51, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 6.07.

Ceapro (CVE:CZO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$4.27 million for the quarter.

Ceapro Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing functionally active ingredients in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, and internationally. The company is involved in the development and application of technology to the production of extracts and active ingredients from oats and other renewable plant resources.

