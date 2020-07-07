China Metro Rural Holdings Ltd (NYSEMKT:CNR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of China Metro Rural Holdings Ltd (NYSEMKT:CNR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of China Metro Rural from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Metro Rural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of China Metro Rural in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get China Metro Rural alerts:

China Metro Rural (NYSEMKT:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter.

In other China Metro Rural news, insider John L. Buckley sold 50,000 shares of China Metro Rural stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $306,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,041.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO James S. Metcalf bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.42 per share, for a total transaction of $442,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 800,954 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,216.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

China Metro Rural Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel construction markets in North America. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for China Metro Rural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Metro Rural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.